Air Defense Activated In Luhansk, Six Anti-Aircraft Missiles Fired

Published July 17, 2022

Air Defense Activated in Luhansk, Six Anti-Aircraft Missiles Fired

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Air defense was activated west of Luhansk in the early hours of Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

At around 04:10 local time on Sunday (01:10 GMT) at least six anti-aircraft missiles were fired west of Luhansk to intercept air targets.

There are currently no signs of falling debris or any destruction on the ground, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

