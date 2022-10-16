UrduPoint.com

Air Defense At Work In Nova Kakhovka, 10 Blasts Heard - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 11:00 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Air raid sirens have gone off in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the sounds of over 10 explosions were heard, the city administration said on Sunday.

"In Nova Kakhovka, the air raid siren sounds again.

Air defense is working: over 10 air explosions," the administration said on Telegram.

This is the first attack of Ukrainian troops on the city in a day.

Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the Kakhovka district administration, said that  on some days Ukrainian troops fired 120 missiles at the city, including more than 70 precision-guided US-supplied HIMARS missiles. 

