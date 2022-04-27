MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Russian air defense has downed a drone in the sky near the city of Voronezh, Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said on Wednesday.

"This morning, in the sky near Voronezh, the air defense system detected and successfully destroyed a small-sized reconnaissance UAV. I am in control of the situation. The life and health of the inhabitants of the region are not in danger," Gusev wrote on Telegram.