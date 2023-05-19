Air Defense Downs 4 UAVs in Northern Crimea Overnight, No Casualties, Damage - Region Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russian air defense systems have shot down four drones in northern Crimea overnight, the incident did not cause any casualties or damage, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Friday.

"Air defense forces shot down four UAVs in northern Crimea overnight. There were no casualties or damage," Aksenov wrote on Telegram.