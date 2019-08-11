UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Defense Of Russia's Hmeimim Airbase In Syria Repels Militants' Drone Attack - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Air Defense of Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in Syria Repels Militants' Drone Attack - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The air defenses of Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria repelled an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles that were supposedly launched by militants, Syrian state television reported on Sunday.

On Thursday, two local residents were killed and four more were injured near Hmeimim as a result of rocket attacks by terrorists.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Syria Russia Vehicles Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

2 hours ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

3 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

4 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.