Air Defense Of Russia's Hmeimim Airbase In Syria Repels Militants' Drone Attack - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 11:00 PM
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The air defenses of Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria repelled an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles that were supposedly launched by militants, Syrian state television reported on Sunday.
On Thursday, two local residents were killed and four more were injured near Hmeimim as a result of rocket attacks by terrorists.