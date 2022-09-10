UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Operating In Nova Kakhovka Again - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Air defense systems in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Russian-controlled Kherson region have been activated again, with six blasts heard so far, regional authorities said on Saturday.

"Air defense is operating in Nova Kakhovka. Six explosions," regional administration said on Telegram.

According to the authorities, this is the fourth shelling of the city in 24 hours.

