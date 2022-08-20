UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Repels Missile Attack By Ukrainian Troops On Kakhovka HPP - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Air Defense Repels Missile Attack by Ukrainian troops on Kakhovka HPP - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The air defense system repelled a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region, Vladimir Leontiev, the head of the administration of the Kakhovka district, told Sputnik.

"They fired on the area of the hydroelectric power station. The targets were shot down. The air defense system worked successfully," Leontyev said.

Related Topics

Attack Vladimir Putin Kherson

Recent Stories

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

7 minutes ago
 ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impou ..

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding ..

7 minutes ago
 Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Leg ..

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - R ..

9 minutes ago
 Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents ..

Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents forced to evacuate

7 minutes ago
 Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine B ..

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Champio ..

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.