Air Defense Repels Missile Attack by Ukrainian troops on Kakhovka HPP - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The air defense system repelled a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region, Vladimir Leontiev, the head of the administration of the Kakhovka district, told Sputnik.

"They fired on the area of the hydroelectric power station. The targets were shot down. The air defense system worked successfully," Leontyev said.