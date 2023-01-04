UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Shoots Down 2 Drones Near Russia's Sevastopol - Governor

Published January 04, 2023

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down by air defense systems over the Black Sea near the Belbek airfield, located next to the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Wednesday.

"In the morning, air defense systems shot down two UAVs over the sea in the Belbek area," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

All services are operating normally following the incident, the governor added.

