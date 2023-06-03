UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Shoots Down 6 Missiles In Berdyansk In Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Air Defense Shoots Down 6 Missiles in Berdyansk in Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

A series of explosions could be heard Saturday in the southeastern city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region, apparently caused by the air defense system shooting down six missiles, local officials said

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) A series of explosions could be heard Saturday in the southeastern city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region, apparently caused by the air defense system shooting down six missiles, local officials said.

"Around 6:40 p.m.

(15:40 GMT), a series of explosions sounded in Berdyansk. The terrorist regime in Kiev made yet another attempt to strike a peaceful city. According to preliminary information from the operational services, the air defense system went off � six missiles were shot down. Berdyansk residents could see their explosions in the sky," the city's authorities said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Terrorist Berdyansk Kiev From P

Recent Stories

Govt set to unveil Rs1100bln development budget pr ..

Govt set to unveil Rs1100bln development budget promising relief to all segment ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK LA elects PPP leader Ch. Latif Akbar as Speake ..

AJK LA elects PPP leader Ch. Latif Akbar as Speaker

3 minutes ago
 JEPTs key to renewable energy transition: experts

JEPTs key to renewable energy transition: experts

13 minutes ago
 &#039;National Sustainability Campaign&#039; reinf ..

&#039;National Sustainability Campaign&#039; reinforces UAE&#039;s efforts to ad ..

27 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Must Join NAT ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Must Join NATO Without Membership Action Pl ..

11 minutes ago
 NADRA introduces Iris biometric verification for e ..

NADRA introduces Iris biometric verification for enhanced identity security

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.