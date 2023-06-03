Air Defense Shoots Down 6 Missiles in Berdyansk in Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) A series of explosions could be heard Saturday in the southeastern city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region, apparently caused by the air defense system shooting down six missiles, local officials said.

"Around 6:40 p.m.

(15:40 GMT), a series of explosions sounded in Berdyansk. The terrorist regime in Kiev made yet another attempt to strike a peaceful city. According to preliminary information from the operational services, the air defense system went off � six missiles were shot down. Berdyansk residents could see their explosions in the sky," the city's authorities said on Telegram.