Air Defense Snaps Into Action In Sevastopol, All Targets Shot Down - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Air defense systems snapped into action in Sevastopol on Friday evening, all targets, which, according to preliminary information, included a drone, were shot down, the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said.

"I am at my workplace in the government. Just like many of the townspeople, I heard pops in the center.

Similar ones sounded a little earlier in the Strelka area. Air defense snapped into action in the bay. There is naval artillery in the center. UAV, according to preliminary information. Targets were hit. We remain calm. The military is doing their job perfectly. Let's support them," Razvozhaev said on Telegram.

The day before, late in the evening, air defense shot down a drone in the area of the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol, Razvozhaev said earlier.

