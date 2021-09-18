Air Defense Strengthened in Northern Ukraine as Part of Exercises With NATO - Air Command

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened air defense in the north of the country as part of joint drills with NATO, the press service of the Center air command said on Saturday.

The drills will take place in Ukraine from September 22-30 at all large military training grounds, as well as in the Black and Azov seas.

"The air defense system was strengthened in the north as part of the Joint Effort 2021 strategic command and staff exercise," the command stated on its official Facebook page.

The command asked the residents of the Chernihiv region not to prevent the redeployment of the troops and not to disclose their routes.

In late January, the parliament of Ukraine adopted the law allowing the foreign troops to enter the country for participation in exercises. Later it was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.