UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Strengthened In Northern Ukraine As Part Of Exercises With NATO - Air Command

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Air Defense Strengthened in Northern Ukraine as Part of Exercises With NATO - Air Command

Kiev (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened air defense in the north of the country as part of joint drills with NATO, the press service of the Center air command said on Saturday.

The drills will take place in Ukraine from September 22-30 at all large military training grounds, as well as in the Black and Azov seas.

"The air defense system was strengthened in the north as part of the Joint Effort 2021 strategic command and staff exercise," the command stated on its official Facebook page.

The command asked the residents of the Chernihiv region not to prevent the redeployment of the troops and not to disclose their routes.

In late January, the parliament of Ukraine adopted the law allowing the foreign troops to enter the country for participation in exercises. Later it was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Parliament Facebook Chernihiv January September All From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

1 hour ago
 Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama s ..

Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama serial Sang-e-Mah

1 hour ago
 Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's ..

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's unilateral withdrawal from Pa ..

2 hours ago
 82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of ..

UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.