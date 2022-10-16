(@FahadShabbir)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Air defense system was activated in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

According to the correspondent, a total of 16 explosions sounded in the center of Belgorod.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that two people were injured as a result of the Ukrainian shelling.

"The shelling has ended. I am going to survey the city and the Belgorod region. After that, I will definitely share more information. According to preliminary data, there are two injured," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Russia's Federal security service FSB said that the number of Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions has increased significantly since the beginning of October.

On Wednesday, Ukraine carried out a heavy missile attack on Belgorod, but none of the missiles hit the ground due to air defense work. On Thursday, a residential building was damaged in the city due to the fall of missile fragments. On Friday evening, an electric substation caught fire after a missile attack, but engineers restored the power supply on the same day.