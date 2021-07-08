Air Defense System Downed Missile Fired To Hit Area Near US Embassy In Baghdad - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The air defense system of the US embassy to Iraq has hit a missile that was fired to hit the area near the diplomatic mission, media reported.
Earlier on Thursday, air raid sirens sounded in the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad.
"The C-RAM system has downed a missile that tried to attack the area near the US embassy," a source told Al-Sumaria broadcaster.