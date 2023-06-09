BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The air defense system took down two aerial targets over Russia's Belgorod, and there are no casualties, Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

"Our air defense system worked over Belgorod. Two aerial targets were shot down approaching the city. Operational services are clarifying the situation on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Gladkov said on Telegram.