MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said the regional air defense system worked early on Wednesday, there were no casualties or destruction.

"This night, at 2:45 a.m., many residents of Kursk heard claps. The details of the incident are being specified. According to preliminary data, the air defense system worked. There are no casualties or destruction. I will give details a little later," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.