Air Defense System Worked In Russia's Kursk Region, No Casualties Or Damage - Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 09:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said the regional air defense system worked early on Wednesday, there were no casualties or destruction.
"This night, at 2:45 a.m., many residents of Kursk heard claps. The details of the incident are being specified. According to preliminary data, the air defense system worked. There are no casualties or destruction. I will give details a little later," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.