Air Defense Systems Activated In Russia's Belgorod, Explosions Heard - Governor's Office

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Air defense systems were activated on Thursday in the Russian city of Belgorod, located near the border with Ukraine, the press service of the regional governor said.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that at 01:50 local time (22:50 GMT on Wednesday),an explosion was heard in the southern part of Belgorod.

Local media also reported about two explosions a bit earlier.

The governor's press service said that the air defense systems were working in the city, the Izvestiya newsaper reported, citing the governor's press service.

Within the last several weeks, Ukraine has intensified attacks on the Russian regions along its border amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.

