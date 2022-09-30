(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday that air defense systems activated in the Belgorod and Yakovlevsky districts, there are no casualties and destruction.

"A few minutes ago, our air defense systems activated in Belgorod, the Belgorod district, and the Yakovlevsky city district.

Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. It is known for now that there are no casualties or damage. If there are any, I will inform you," Gladkov said on Telegram.