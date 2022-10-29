UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Systems In Sevastopol Repelled Drone Attacks For Several Hours - Governor

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Air Defense Systems in Sevastopol Repelled Drone Attacks for Several Hours - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Saturday that air defense systems repelled drone attacks for several hours, and all enemy drones were shot down.

"Today, starting at 04:30 (01:30 GMT) in the morning, for several hours, various air defense systems in Sevastopol repelled attacks by drones. All drones were shot down.

As for the current situation, in addition to UAVs, our military, according to preliminary information, destroyed a surface drone in the water area," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

He added that all services of the city were in readiness, and civilian infrastructure facilities were not damaged.

According to him, in one of the residential buildings, which is located near the water area, one window was broken due to a loud sound but no one was hurt.

