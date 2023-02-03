UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Systems Intercept Ukraine's Rockets Over Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Air Defense Systems Intercept Ukraine's Rockets Over Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russian air defense systems on Friday morning intercepted four Ukrainian rockets fired at the Starodubsky district of Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Today, at 5:00 a.m.

(02:00 GMT), Ukrainian nationalists launched a rocket attack on the territory of Starodubsky municipal district. Air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces have repulsed the attack. Four rockets have been shot down," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The governor added that there were no victims or material damage. The security services were operating on the site.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Ukraine Russia Bryansk SITE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

41 minutes ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

9 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

10 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.