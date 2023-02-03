MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russian air defense systems on Friday morning intercepted four Ukrainian rockets fired at the Starodubsky district of Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Today, at 5:00 a.m.

(02:00 GMT), Ukrainian nationalists launched a rocket attack on the territory of Starodubsky municipal district. Air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces have repulsed the attack. Four rockets have been shot down," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The governor added that there were no victims or material damage. The security services were operating on the site.