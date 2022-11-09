UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority For Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

Air defense systems continue to be at the top of the security needs list that Kiev provides to the US Department of Defense for consideration, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Air defense systems continue to be at the top of the security needs list that Kiev provides to the US Department of Defense for consideration, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We will take into account a lot of different considerations and systems as we explore Ukraine's security assistance needs. The way that works is Ukraine's Minister of Defense provides its list to the Department of Defense, which we then consult with a variety of teammates within the government and our allies and partners in terms of fulfilling those needs," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"Air defense continues to be a priority."

The spokesperson also confirmed that the two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) pledged to Ukraine in July have been delivered and already deployed.

Earlier in November, the United States announced a new $400 million package of security assistance to Ukraine that includes refurbished T-72 tanks, Phoenix Ghost unmanned drones, and armored boats.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev Phoenix United States July November Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

34 seconds ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

36 seconds ago
 Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered to Uk ..

Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered to Ukraine, Already Operational

38 seconds ago
 WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers from Organ ..

WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers from Organization's Ratings - President

40 seconds ago
 Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, ..

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, FIA DG for briefing on Swati's ..

23 minutes ago
 Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his ..

Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his narrative: Qamar Zaman Kaira

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.