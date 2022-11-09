(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Air defense systems continue to be at the top of the security needs list that Kiev provides to the US Department of Defense for consideration, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We will take into account a lot of different considerations and systems as we explore Ukraine's security assistance needs. The way that works is Ukraine's Minister of Defense provides its list to the Department of Defense, which we then consult with a variety of teammates within the government and our allies and partners in terms of fulfilling those needs," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"Air defense continues to be a priority."

The spokesperson also confirmed that the two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) pledged to Ukraine in July have been delivered and already deployed.

Earlier in November, the United States announced a new $400 million package of security assistance to Ukraine that includes refurbished T-72 tanks, Phoenix Ghost unmanned drones, and armored boats.