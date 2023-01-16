UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Takes Down Another Drone Off Coast Of Russia's Sevastopol - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down by air defense systems off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Razvozhayev said that another drone was shot down by air defense systems off the coast of Sevastopol.

"Another drone attack. Air defense systems shot down UAVs at the sea in the direction of Belbek (Sevastopol International Airport)," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

