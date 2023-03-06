UrduPoint.com

Air Defense Triggered In Russia's Belgorod Region, One Person Wounded - Governor

Published March 06, 2023

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, says that air defense was triggered in the town of Novy Oskol and that one person was injured.

"Our air defense system got activated in Novy Oskol. Three missiles were shot down. The consequences on the ground are getting verified. We already know about one victim, a man with shrapnel wounds to his hand. The ambulance is on its way," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on Monday.

The governor specified that some power lines and building fronts were damaged in several villages in the Novy Oskol district.

At the end of January, Gladkov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 25 people had been killed in the region and 96 had been wounded since the beginning of shelling by Ukraine. Some 6,500 residents have been resettled from their homes and a state of emergency was in effect in 15 cities and towns in the region. Over a dozen schools have been hit by Ukrainian shelling in the Belgorod Region.

