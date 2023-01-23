MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, says that air defense was triggered in the city of Belgorod and in the region late on Sunday night.

"Our air defense system went off over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Emergency services are clarifying the situation on the ground," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine has carried out several attacks on the Russian regions along its border, including Belgorod region, amid Moscow's special military operation.

In the city of Belgorod itself, eyewitnesses periodically record traces of air defense in the sky.

In mid-December, one person died and eight were injured as a result of a shelling in Russia's Belgorod region.