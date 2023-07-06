Open Menu

Air Defense Working Over Russia's Belgorod Region, Air Targets Shot Down - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Air Defense Working Over Russia's Belgorod Region, Air Targets Shot Down - Governor

The air defense system is working over Russia's Belgorod and the Belgorod region, several air targets were shot down approaching the city, Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The air defense system is working over Russia's Belgorod and the Belgorod region, several air targets were shot down approaching the city, Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"Our air defense system has worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region.

Several air targets were shot down approaching the city. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. A roof in one private household has been damaged," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Operational and emergency services are working at the incident site, the official added.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Belgorod SITE

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand o ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others

47 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful ..

Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful election of 35 districts Chair ..

47 minutes ago
 Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in So ..

Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in Son Hunter's Foreign Business De ..

47 minutes ago
 29 postmen provided motorcycles

29 postmen provided motorcycles

47 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

54 minutes ago
 Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 ' ..

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Recor ..

48 minutes ago
Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 billion

43 minutes ago
 Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Ph ..

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

48 minutes ago
 LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

48 minutes ago
 Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already ..

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

48 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter ..

Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter house to flood affected widow

49 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will No ..

UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will Not Solve Country's Security Con ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World