BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The air defense system is working over Russia's Belgorod and the Belgorod region, several air targets were shot down approaching the city, Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"Our air defense system has worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region.

Several air targets were shot down approaching the city. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. A roof in one private household has been damaged," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Operational and emergency services are working at the incident site, the official added.