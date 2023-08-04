(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Air defense systems were activated in several regions of Crimea overnight, all targets were destroyed in the air, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said early on Friday.

"Air defense systems were triggered in several regions of Crimea. All targets were shot down. All services are working. There is no damage or casualties," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.