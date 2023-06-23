Open Menu

Air Defenses In Russia's City Of Kursk Go Off For Second Time Overnight - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Air Defenses in Russia's City of Kursk Go Off for Second Time Overnight - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Russian air defense systems in the city of Kursk were triggered for the second time overnight, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Starovoit said a drone was shot down over Kursk during the night.

"The air defense system once again activated in the skies over Kursk," the governor said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Drone Governor Russia Kursk

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

6 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

6 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

6 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

6 hours ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

6 hours ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

6 hours ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

6 hours ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

7 hours ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World