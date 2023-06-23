MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Russian air defense systems in the city of Kursk were triggered for the second time overnight, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Starovoit said a drone was shot down over Kursk during the night.

"The air defense system once again activated in the skies over Kursk," the governor said on Telegram.