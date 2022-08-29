UrduPoint.com

Air Force Chief Says Will Support Biden's Decision On Ukraine Fighter Aircraft Delivery

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022

Air Force Chief Says Will Support Biden's Decision on Ukraine Fighter Aircraft Delivery

The US Air Force will support whatever determination President Joe Biden makes in regards to sending fighter aircraft to Ukraine, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The US Air Force will support whatever determination President Joe Biden makes in regards to sending fighter aircraft to Ukraine, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown said on Monday.

"We're going to support whatever the president decides," Brown said during an interview when asked if the US is considering sending fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

The Biden administration has yet to make a decision on the matter, but the possibility of delivering fighter aircraft to Ukraine remains on the table, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian pilots currently use Soviet-era jets such as the MiG-29, which the United States and its allies have attempted to keep operational through the provision of spare parts.

If the US were to provide Ukraine with new fighter aircraft now, they would likely not arrive for years, Kahl said.

There are a number of different "non-Russian" fighter jets that could be provided to Ukraine by Western countries, including various US models, the Swedish Gripen or French Rafale, Brown said in July.

The situation in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of maintaining air power, quickly sharing information and making decisions on the battlefield alongside allies and partners, Brown also said during the interview.

