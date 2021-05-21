UrduPoint.com
Air Force Pilot Killed In Indian Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:21 PM

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died when his aircraft crashed, the IAF said

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :- An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died when his aircraft crashed, the IAF said.

The Soviet MiG-21 crashed in the Morga district of the northwestern Punjab province during a routine training sortie.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," said the IAF in a statement.

An inquiry has been launched into the incident, the third of its kind this year.

More Stories From World

