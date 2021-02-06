UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Force To Probe Security At US Bases Worldwide After Andrews Breach - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Air Force to Probe Security at US Bases Worldwide After Andrews Breach - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The US Air Force will review security protocols at its bases around the world after an unarmed man broke into a C-40 aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

The C-40 aircraft is used to transport the US vice president, defense secretary and other top government officials.

"The acting Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Chief of Staff are going to order the Air Force Inspector General to fully investigate this issue, everybody takes seriously what happened," Kirby said. "This investigation by the Air Force IG [Inspector General] will also include their installations worldwide.

"

The Air Force has made adjustments to its security protocols at Joint Base Andrews following the incident, Kirby said.

Earlier on Friday, the Air Force said in a statement that an unarmed man gained unauthorized access to the flightline at Joint Base Andrews and broke into a C-40 aircraft. The man was detained and interviewed by security forces then turned over to local law enforcement after it was revealed he had two outstanding warrants, the statement said.

There is no indication that the man has any ties to extremist groups, the statement said.

Related Topics

World Pentagon Man Government Top

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

1 hour ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

1 hour ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

1 hour ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

1 hour ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

1 hour ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.