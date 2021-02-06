Air Force to Probe Security at US Bases Worldwide After Andrews Breach - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The US Air Force will review security protocols at its bases around the world after an unarmed man broke into a C-40 aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

The C-40 aircraft is used to transport the US vice president, defense secretary and other top government officials.

"The acting Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Chief of Staff are going to order the Air Force Inspector General to fully investigate this issue, everybody takes seriously what happened," Kirby said. "This investigation by the Air Force IG [Inspector General] will also include their installations worldwide.

"

The Air Force has made adjustments to its security protocols at Joint Base Andrews following the incident, Kirby said.

Earlier on Friday, the Air Force said in a statement that an unarmed man gained unauthorized access to the flightline at Joint Base Andrews and broke into a C-40 aircraft. The man was detained and interviewed by security forces then turned over to local law enforcement after it was revealed he had two outstanding warrants, the statement said.

There is no indication that the man has any ties to extremist groups, the statement said.