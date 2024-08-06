Open Menu

Air France And Transavia Extend Beirut Flight Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Air France said Tuesday that its flights and that of its low-cost subsidiary Transavia to Beirut will be suspended through at least Thursday because of fears that the Gaza war could spread.

The resumption of flights to Lebanon's capital, which have been halted since July 29, "will be subject to a new assessment of the local situation," the airline told AFP.

The two French airlines first stopped servicing the route after Israel vowed to retaliate following rocket fire from Lebanon that killed 12 people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Tensions have soared further in the past week as Iran and its allies vowed revenge for the high-profile killings of Hezbollah's top military commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, both blamed on Israel.

Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces across the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Air France said it "is constantly monitoring developments in the geopolitical situation of the territories served and overflown by its aircraft, to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security."

The airline added, "the safety of its customers and crews is its number one priority."

Air France said customers with reservations for flights to or from Beirut scheduled before and including August 18 to postpone or cancel their trip free of charge.

German carrier Lufthansa has suspended flights to Beirut, Tehran and Tel Aviv until August 12.

Air France said its flights to and from Tel Aviv are operating normally.

