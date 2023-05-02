UrduPoint.com

Air France Demands State Support To Compete With Chinese Airlines - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Air France Demands State Support to Compete With Chinese Airlines - Reports

French national carrier Air France is demanding that the French government impose taxes or take other measures against Chinese airlines due to what it considers to be unfair competition, as European airlines need to fly around Russia, media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) French national carrier Air France is demanding that the French government impose taxes or take other measures against Chinese airlines due to what it considers to be unfair competition, as European airlines need to fly around Russia, media reported Tuesday.

China's tourism market has only recently reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 15, the Chinese authorities began to consider visa applications from foreign citizens. The European Union is interested in restoring the tourist flow from China, however, due to the sanctions imposed against Moscow, European airlines, unlike Chinese ones, can no longer use the airspace of Russia. The companies are forced to extend flights by 2-3 hours, which increases fuel and staff costs.

To address the disparity, Air France has requested government measures so that the cost of flights becomes equal for air carriers, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

At the same time, the French company intends to increase the number of flights to China to six per week from May, and to 14 from July, the report added.

In March, French multinational hospitality company Accor, French travel and tourism operator Club Med, French department store chain Galeries Lafayette and international airport operator Aeroports de Paris asked French President Emmanuel Macron to start accepting more flights from China. During his visit to China in April, Macron raised the issue of restoring the volume of air traffic between the two countries that existed before the coronavirus pandemic, which entails 50 flights a week.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China France European Union Company Visit Traffic Paris Same Lafayette March April May July Visa Market Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

3 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

2 minutes ago
 Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's ..

Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's Pay Raise Proposal - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opi ..

Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opioid Addiction - Survey

9 minutes ago
 Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to ..

Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to Explosive Device - Governor

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal na ..

Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal national wealth': Minister for I ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.