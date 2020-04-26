UrduPoint.com
Air France Expects To Start Running In Usual Mode In About 2 Years - CEO Smith

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Air France will return to its normal mode of operations not earlier than in 2 years, as the coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected its activity, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM Benjamin Smith told the French Les Echos financial newspaper.

According to Smith, Air France will receive financial aid worth a total of 7 billion Euros ($7.5 billion) amid the coronavirus pandemic (4 billion euros will be provided by banks, mostly government ones, while 3 billion euros will come directly from the French government).

"Thanks to this (state) support, we have the means to get through the most difficult period of the next few months, during which our liquidity risked reaching a critical level, and to continue operating for 12 to 18 months," Air France-KLM CEO told Les Echos on Saturday.

According to Smith, the airline's activity this month constitutes only 2 to 3 percent of its normal program for April.

The CEO estimates that the return to normal operations will not take place "before two years, maybe even a little more than that" and will depend on the border reopening, as well as how long it will take customers to get back on the planes.

Smith told Les Echos that Air France plans to use this crisis time to carry out structural reforms.

Earlier this week, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the global financial crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could cost European airlines as much as $89 billion in lost revenues and put the jobs of nearly 7 million people at risk.

According to IATA, the current 90% collapse in air traffic puts around 6.7 million jobs at risk and could lead to a negative GDP impact of $452 billion across Europe.

The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy and France will be among the most affected countries, IATA predicted. Airlines in those countries could see a decline of about half a billion passengers, putting at risk more than 2.7 million jobs.

