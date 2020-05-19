UrduPoint.com
Air France Hopes To Double Destinations By July

Air France hopes to double destinations by July

Air France said Monday it hoped to double the number of cities it serves, including over 40 European destinations, by the end of June as nations begin to lift coronavirus travel restrictions

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Air France said Monday it hoped to double the number of cities it serves, including over 40 European destinations, by the end of June as nations begin to lift coronavirus travel restrictions.

"Between now and the end of June and subject to travel restrictions being lifted, Air France plans to gradually resume its flights," the airline said.

Like other airlines, Air France grounded most of its planes as governments imposed stay-at-home orders and demand for travel evaporated.

Air France said it was currently operating between three and five percent of its usual schedule and serving 43 destinations for essential passenger traffic as well as cargo.

The airline, which received a 7-billion-euro rescue package from the French government, listed more than 90 destinations it hopes to serve by the end of June.

That would be equivalent to 15 percent of its normal schedule, and use 75 of its fleet of 224 aircraft.

