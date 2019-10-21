Air France Jet Transporting Foreign Dignitary Emergency Lands in Tokyo Airport - Reports

An Air France jet, with an unspecified foreign dignitary who was invited to attend Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony aboard, made an emergency landing on Monday in Tokyo's Haneda airport, media reported

According to the Kyodo news outlet, the Boeing-777 took off from Paris with 323 passengers and was headed to Haneda.

Upon landing, the plane reported a drop in tire pressure in its main landing gear.

However, the plane was able to land without incident and no injuries were reported.

Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, a day after his father, former Emperor Akihito, abdicated due to his deteriorating health. The enthronement ceremony is scheduled for October 22 and is expected to be attended by about 2,000 dignitaries from Japan and more than 170 other countries.