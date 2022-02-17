UrduPoint.com

Air France-KLM Halves Full Year Net Loss To 3.3 Bn Euros In 2021: Company

Published February 17, 2022

Air France-KLM halves full year net loss to 3.3 bn euros in 2021: company

French Dutch aviation giant Air France-KLM on Thursday said it had more than halved its net loss for 2021 to 3.3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from 2020 but would need more capital strengthening measures due to the pandemic

It said that the capital strengthening measures could amount to some 4.0 billion euros ($4.6 billion) and acknowledged that the Omicron Covid-19 variant had hampered positive trends after a good start to the fourth quarter.

