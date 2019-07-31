Air France-KLM profits climb in 'challenging' market

Air France-KLM reported a solid increase in profits Wednesday as more people flew on its network, but growth was held back by higher fuel prices that will put more pressure on the group to find ways to hold down costs

The French-Dutch airline said operating profits reached 400 million Euros ($446 million) in the second quarter, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier -- when a series of strikes at Air France forced flight cancellations over several months.

The protests by pilots and other staff, which shaved 260 million euros off operating profits in the period last year, ended after the company agreed to lift wages for the first time in several years.

Like other airlines, Air France-KLM is scrambling to keep a lid on costs in the fiercely competitive air travel market, particularly in Europe where low-cost rivals have made significant inroads.

Chief Finance Officer Frederic Gagey acknowledged to journalists in a conference call that the improved earnings "is very much thanks to the end of last year's strike".

Soaring jet fuel costs limited the positive impact, however, and the airline warned its overall fuel bill for 2019 would jump by 550 million euros compared to last year's.

That prospect has prompted CEO Ben Smith, a Canadian who took over as the airline's first non-French leader last year, to pursue a vast fleet renewal programme to reduce its reliance on older, less efficient jets.

On Tuesday, it announced a huge order to buy 60 new A220s from Airbus for its short and medium-haul routes, and said it would stop flying its 10 mammoth A380 superjumbos by 2022 because they were no longer economically viable on long-haul routes.