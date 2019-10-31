UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air France-KLM Profits Nosedive On Strong Dollar, A380 Withdrawal,

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:08 PM

Air France-KLM profits nosedive on strong dollar, A380 withdrawal,

Net profits at French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM fell by more than half in the third quarter, hit by a stronger dollar and the withdrawal from service of the A380 super jumbo A380

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Net profits at French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM fell by more than half in the third quarter, hit by a stronger Dollar and the withdrawal from service of the A380 super jumbo A380.

Air travel this year has also been buffeted by the economic uncertainty triggered by the US-China trade war as well as the political crises in Hong Kong, Argentina, Algeria and other countries.

Net profits fell 53 percent year-on-year to 366 million Euros ($408 million), but Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith, a Canadian who took over as the airline's first non-French chief last year, said the results showed "resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties and softening macro-economic environment." Operating profits fell 15.5 percent to 900 million euros, a slide that the airline blamed partly on higher fuel costs.

In the previous quarter, operating profits had climbed by an equivalent amount, as the airline rebounded from a disastrous 2018, when Air France was crippled by strikes.

The group's chief financial officer Frederic Gagey told journalists Thursday that net profits in the third quarter had been squeezed by a strengthening dollar in late September and a 100-million-euro charge related to the withdrawal of the airline's seven A380s.

Airplane manufacturer Airbus in February announced that it was ending production of its giant double-decker A380, having struggled to secure enough orders to offset the programme's massive costs.

Gagey estimated the cost to Air France-KLM of phasing out the aircraft by the end of 2022 at 400 million euros.

Despite the challenging environment Smith said he was "confident" that the airline could meet its full-year target of reducing costs by up to 1 percent.

Related Topics

Dollar France Hong Kong Argentina Algeria February September 2018 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UVAS International Conference on “Food Safety th ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs receives delegation from Community D ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slump ..

20 minutes ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 4th d ..

20 minutes ago

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

44 minutes ago

NA body recommends establishing Hostel Regulatory ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.