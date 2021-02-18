UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air France-KLM Reports $8.5Bln Net Loss In 2020 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Air France-KLM Reports $8.5Bln Net Loss in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Air France-KLM Group released its annual financial report on Thursday, reflecting a huge yearly loss amounting to 7.1 billion Euros ($8.5 billion) as a result of the pandemic's "severe" impact.

"Net income amounted to -7.1 billion euros in the Full Year 2020, a decrease of 7.4 billion euros compared to last year," the company said, specifying that the "exceptional accounting items due to Covid-19" included 822 million euros in restructuring provision, 595 million euros in fuel overhedging, and 672 million euros in fleet impairment.

Additionally, the French-Dutch airline group said it paid 2.3 billion euros in refunds throughout the year, pointing to the 69-percent decrease in annual passenger traffic as a result of the COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

Total revenues in 2020 dropped 59 percent year-on-year to 11.1 billion euros, according to the financial report.

CEO Benjamin Smith said that the airline was faced with the "most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry."

The company reported 9.8 billion euros of solid liquidity and access to credit lines, as of December 31, 2020, expecting a gradual boost of capacity and recovery toward the summer in tandem with the progress of Europe's vaccination campaign.

Last year, Air France-KLM received 7 billion euros from France and 3.4 billion euros from the Netherlands in state assistance to recover from the COVID-19 shocks.

Related Topics

Europe France Company Traffic Progress Netherlands December 2020 From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

45 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

20 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

20 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

20 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

20 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.