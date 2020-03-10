UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air France-KLM Warns Of Worse To Come After Virus Hits Passenger Numbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:31 PM

Air France-KLM warns of worse to come after virus hits passenger numbers

Air-France KLM warned Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak will hit its business harder in coming months after February passenger numbers fell 0.5 percent overall as flights to China were cut

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Air-France KLM warned Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak will hit its business harder in coming months after February passenger numbers fell 0.5 percent overall as flights to China were cut.

The slowdown in February "essentially reflects the cancellation of all our China flights and the initial impact of COVID-19 in Asia," the group said in a statement.

"The coming months will be much more seriously impacted by the spread of COVID-19 to other regions and wider cuts in capacity," it added.

Air France has so far suspended flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei while reducing services to Seoul and Singapore, all key destinations.

Flights to Italy, which has become the second most affected country after China, have also been slashed while European services have been cut 25 percent.

Overall, passengers carried on Asian flights in February were down 24.5 percent but North America was up 13.7 percent, Latin America gained 6.0 percent, Africa/Middle East rose 8.7 percent and the Caribbean/Indian Ocean 1.8 percent.

Last month, Air France-KLM put the coronavirus cost to the airline at 150-200 million Euros up to April.

Related Topics

Business China France Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Singapore Seoul Taipei Italy February April All Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with establishment of US ..

7 minutes ago

Dengue and its prevention through PITB Dengue acti ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Initiates Large Scale Spring Tree Pl ..

19 minutes ago

Attack on Nawaz  Sharif’s personal physician: S ..

24 minutes ago

German tourist tests positive for virus in norther ..

12 minutes ago

Two Guinea protest figures in custody: lawyer

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.