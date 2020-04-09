UrduPoint.com
Air France-KLM's Traffic Drops 50% In March Due To Pandemic - Press Release

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:15 PM

Air France-KLM's Traffic Drops 50% in March Due to Pandemic - Press Release

The traffic volume of Franco-Dutch airline holding company Air France-KLM fell by 50.6 percent over the month of March in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide closure of borders, the company said in a press release published on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The traffic volume of Franco-Dutch airline holding company Air France-KLM fell by 50.6 percent over the month of March in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide closure of borders, the company said in a press release published on Thursday.

"Group passenger activity: number of passengers -56.6%, traffic -50.6%, load factor -20.5pts," the statement read.

In March 2019, the group's airlines - Air France, KLM and Transavia - transported 8.3 million passengers, while in the same period of this year only 3.6 million passengers flew with them.

"March 2020 traffic figures are strongly impacted by COVID-19, reflecting progressive extension of capacity reductions due to the global expansion of the virus .

.. For April and May 2020 the Group foresees over 90% of planned capacity to be suspended as a consequence of the globally imposed travel restrictions to counter the spread of the COVID-19. Air France and KLM aim to continue serving key city pairs by a skeleton operation from their respective hubs," the company said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally has surpassed 1.5 million. The death toll is approaching 90,000, but almost 340,000 patients have recovered.

