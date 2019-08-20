Air France Plane Headed From Moscow to Paris Lands in Luxembourg Over Possible Brake Issue

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) An Air France plane on its way from Moscow to Paris on Tuesday landed in Luxembourg over notification about a potential problem with a brake system, the airline told Sputnik.

"The crew of Air France's Flight 1145 on its way from Moscow to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris decided to land in Luxembourg because a notification came up," a representative of the airline said.

They added that the plane did not experience any problems on its way to Luxembourg and would soon be off after all the necessary checks.

"The notification concerned a brake system. It must have been a false alarm, but the crew still decided to land to be on the safe side," the company representative said.