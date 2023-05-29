TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) An Air France plane has returned back to Japan's Kansai International Airport for an emergency landing, media reported.

Flight 291, which departed for Paris from the Kansai airport on May 28 at 11:15 a.m. local time (02:15 GMT), returned to the airport of departure because of malfunctions with the weather radar and speedometer, Japanese broadcaster JOCX-DTV reported.

The technical issues occurred half an hour after the takeoff, when the plane was flying over the Pacific Ocean near Miyagi Prefecture at an altitude of 10,000 meters (6.2 miles), the broadcaster reported. The aircraft, which carried 324 passengers and staff, made the emergency landing at 2:25 p.m. local time, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

The report said that there had been a big dent on the airplane's nose.

The Japan Transport Safety board has launched a probe into the causes of the incident, it added.