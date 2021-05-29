French company Air France has resumed flights from Paris to Moscow after it received a permit from the Russian authorities to reroute flights to bypass the Belarusian airspace in the wake of the Ryanair flight grounding in Minsk, an airline spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) French company Air France has resumed flights from Paris to Moscow after it received a permit from the Russian authorities to reroute flights to bypass the Belarusian airspace in the wake of the Ryanair flight grounding in Minsk, an airline spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the company canceled two flights to Moscow over the absence of the permit from the Russian authorities to reroute them.

"Saturday's flight is on the way. The permission has been received," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, the European Union banned Belarusian airlines from using the bloc's airspace and airports, recommended that European carriers avoid flights over Belarus and called for sanctions against those in volved in the Ryanair incident.

The move followed an emergency landing of an Irish airline Ryanair flight en route from Greece to Lithuania in Belarus' Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. One of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport.

The incident drew the dismay of Western nations.