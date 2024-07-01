Open Menu

Air France Says Olympic Games Has Cut Summer Traffic To Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Air France-KLM warned Monday that the Olympic Games would lead to a drop in revenues of up to 180 million Euros ($193 million), due to a decline in travel to Paris over the summer.

Some 15 million visitors are predicted to attend the Games, including two million from abroad, according to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport (CDES), which has been monitoring the Paris Games for the IOC and the Paris 2024 organisers.

But there have been concerns that the Games may keep other travellers from visiting Paris, which is a major tourist destination during the summer.

"International markets show a significant avoidance of Paris," the airline said in a statement.

"Travel between the city and other destinations is also below the usual June-August average as residents in France seem to be postponing their holidays until after the Olympic Games or considering alternative travel plans," it added.

Air France-KLM said it currently estimates the negative impact on its unit revenues for the June until August 2024 period but that it had no plans to scale back capacity.

It said it would provide more details when presenting half year results on July 25th.

"Travel to and from France is expected to normalise after the Olympic Games, with encouraging demand levels projected for the end of August and the month of September," it added.

Related Topics

Holidays France Paris Lead May June July August September Market Olympics International Olympic Committee From Million

Recent Stories

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 days ago

More Stories From World