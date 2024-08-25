Air France Says Suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut Flights At Least Until Monday
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Air France is suspending flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for Sunday and Monday after Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon, the airline said.
"Flights today and tomorrow are suspended," a spokesman for the French carrier said, adding that the suspension could be extended depending on the situation in the middle East.
Air France, which usually runs a daily service to both cities, had already halted flights to Beirut between July 29 and August 15 but has kept flying to Tel Aviv.
Air France did not say whether its budget subsidiary Transavia, which also serves both destinations, would suspend its flights.
German airline Lufthansa on Friday extended its Beirut flight suspension to the end of September and said it would not fly to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 2.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 hours ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren3 hours ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?3 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results3 hours ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources3 hours ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six3 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 hours ago