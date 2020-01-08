Air France Suspends All Flights Over Iran, Iraq
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:00 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Air France has suspended all flights over Iran and Iraq, the company told Sputnik.
"We are suspending flights over Iran and Iraq," a spokesman said.
