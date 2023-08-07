Open Menu

Air France Suspends Flights To Burkina Faso, Mali - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Air France Suspends Flights to Burkina Faso, Mali - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The French airline Air France announced that it is suspending flights to Burkina Faso and Mali until August 11 after coup leaders in Niger closed the country's airspace, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an Air France spokesperson.

Air France expects that the remaining flights from airports in sub-Saharan Africa will take more time after Niger closes its airspace, the official added.

Related Topics

Africa France Mali Burkina Faso Niger August From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

45 minutes ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

2 hours ago
Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

3 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

4 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World