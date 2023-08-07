Air France Suspends Flights to Burkina Faso, Mali - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The French airline Air France announced that it is suspending flights to Burkina Faso and Mali until August 11 after coup leaders in Niger closed the country's airspace, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an Air France spokesperson.

Air France expects that the remaining flights from airports in sub-Saharan Africa will take more time after Niger closes its airspace, the official added.