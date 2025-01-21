Air France To Resume Tel Aviv Flights From Jan. 25
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 11:25 PM
Air France said on Tuesday it would resume flights to Tel Aviv at the weekend after a Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced between Israel and Hamas
The airline was among several international carriers to suspend Tel Aviv flights in September over fears of escalating violence in the region.
Several have resumed flights following the latest Gaza ceasefire.
The Lufthansa group -- whose airlines include flagship Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings -- and Easyjet have also said they plan to resume flights but not until February and June, respectively.
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire entered a third day on Tuesday, with humanitarian aid now arriving in Gaza and a first exchange of hostages.
