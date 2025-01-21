Open Menu

Air France To Resume Tel Aviv Flights From Jan. 25

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 11:25 PM

Air France to resume Tel Aviv flights from Jan. 25

Air France said on Tuesday it would resume flights to Tel Aviv at the weekend after a Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced between Israel and Hamas

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Air France said on Tuesday it would resume flights to Tel Aviv at the weekend after a Gaza ceasefire agreement was announced between Israel and Hamas.

The airline was among several international carriers to suspend Tel Aviv flights in September over fears of escalating violence in the region.

Several have resumed flights following the latest Gaza ceasefire.

The Lufthansa group -- whose airlines include flagship Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings -- and Easyjet have also said they plan to resume flights but not until February and June, respectively.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire entered a third day on Tuesday, with humanitarian aid now arriving in Gaza and a first exchange of hostages.

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club launches ninth edition of ‘Ibda ..

Dubai Press Club launches ninth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Awar ..

11 minutes ago
 Air France to resume Tel Aviv flights from Jan. 25

Air France to resume Tel Aviv flights from Jan. 25

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb briefs Chai ..

5 minutes ago

Davos 2025: UAE companies excel in Brand Finance’s Global 500 2025

41 minutes ago
 Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai

Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador to U ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador to UAE

1 hour ago
India to allow duty-free import of diamonds for re ..

India to allow duty-free import of diamonds for re-export effective April 1

2 hours ago
 Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent

Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent

2 hours ago
 Chinese scientists bring humanity closer to fusion ..

Chinese scientists bring humanity closer to fusion reactor

2 hours ago
 Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to pres ..

Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across ..

2 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss en ..

Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss enhancing cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World