Air France to Suspend All Italy Flights From March 14 to April 3 - Spokesperson

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) French flag carrier Air France will suspend all flights to and from Italy from March 14 to April 3 amid coronavirus fears, a spokesperson for the airline company told Sputnik.

"Air France stops servicing all its Italian destinations from March 14, 2020 through April 3, 2020," the spokesperson said.

Later in the day, Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick confirmed to CTV news broadcaster that the airline company was suspending air traffic with Italy starting from Wednesday and until May 1.

According to him, Air Canada's last flight to Rome will depart Toronto on Tuesday evening, while the last flight from Rome will arrive in Montreal on Wednesday.

Italy is the European country that has been most severely impacted by the coronavirus disease outbreak, with over 9,100 confirmed cases and over 460 deaths. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has extended nationwide emergency measures that place restrictions on the movement of people.

Over 100 countries have so far registered cases of COVID-19, and the number of worldwide cases rose above 115,000 during the previous 24 hours, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Many countries across the globe have advised against all but essential travel to affected areas.