UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air France To Suspend All Italy Flights From March 14 To April 3 - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Air France to Suspend All Italy Flights From March 14 to April 3 - Spokesperson

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) French flag carrier Air France will suspend all flights to and from Italy from March 14 to April 3 amid coronavirus fears, a spokesperson for the airline company told Sputnik.

"Air France stops servicing all its Italian destinations from March 14, 2020 through April 3, 2020," the spokesperson said.

Later in the day, Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick confirmed to CTV news broadcaster that the airline company was suspending air traffic with Italy starting from Wednesday and until May 1.

According to him, Air Canada's last flight to Rome will depart Toronto on Tuesday evening, while the last flight from Rome will arrive in Montreal on Wednesday.

Italy is the European country that has been most severely impacted by the coronavirus disease outbreak, with over 9,100 confirmed cases and over 460 deaths. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has extended nationwide emergency measures that place restrictions on the movement of people.

Over 100 countries have so far registered cases of COVID-19, and the number of worldwide cases rose above 115,000 during the previous 24 hours, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Many countries across the globe have advised against all but essential travel to affected areas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada France Company Traffic Toronto Rome Italy March April May 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

54 minutes ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

2 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

2 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

2 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.