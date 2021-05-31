UrduPoint.com
Air France's Monday Flight To Moscow Canceled - Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Air France's Monday Flight to Moscow Canceled - Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

A Moscow-bound flight by Air France got canceled on Monday, according to data from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) A Moscow-bound flight by Air France got canceled on Monday, according to data from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The plane was supposed to depart at 09:25 (07:25 GMT). Air France told Sputnik that they are checking the information about the flight.

Last week, the airline canceled two flights to Moscow over the absence of permission to fly to Russia via a new route bypassing the airspace of Belarus. On Saturday, Air France told Sputnik that it received all necessary permissions.

More Stories From World

